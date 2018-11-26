Yemen's Hadi names new energy minister amid drive to boost oil output

CAIRO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi named a new energy minister on Monday as part of a clutch of cabinet appointments, the state news agency SABA reported.

Mohammed Abdullah al-Anani’s appointment comes as Hadi’s Saudi-backed government, which broadly controls most of southern Yemen, works to revive oil production and exports, devastated by years of civil war.

A Saudi-led Gulf coalition is fighting to oust the Houthi movement that has taken over most of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, and restore Hadi to full control.

The Western- and Gulf-backed president also appointed Naguib al-Aoug as minister of planning and international cooperation, as well as a new justice minister, SABA reported.

The ministers will join the cabinet of Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, whom Hadi appointed on Oct. 15. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Kevin Liffey)