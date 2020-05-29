Healthcare
Saudi Arabia confirms virtual donors conference for Yemen in partnership with UN

DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia confirmed that it will organise a virtual donors conference for Yemen on Tuesday in partnership with the United Nations.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency on Friday cited a directive from King Salman, announcing the pledging conference.

The United Nations on Thursday announced the conference in partnership with Riyadh, saying the aim is to raise some $2.4 billion to pay for the world’s biggest aid operation.

Around 80% of Yemen’s population - 24 million people - need aid. The country has been mired in conflict since the Iran-allied Houthi group ousted Yemen’s government from the capital Sanaa in 2014. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in 2015 in a bid to restore the government.

