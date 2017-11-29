FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Red Cross says buying fuel to provide clean water in Yemen
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
November 29, 2017 / 11:05 AM / in an hour

Red Cross says buying fuel to provide clean water in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday it was making a “stop-gap” purchase of 750,000 litres of fuel so as to provide clean water to one million people in the Yemeni cities of Hodeidah and Taiz for one month.

The fuel shortage in Yemen has become “critical” under the Saudi-led coalition’s blockade, partially lifted this week, leaving water systems in nine cities without fuel to run pumps, ICRC spokeswoman Iolanda Jaquemet said.

“We are purchasing fuel to supply the urban water corporations in Hodeidah and Taiz with fuel, enough to operate their water pumps for one month,” she told Reuters. “Humanitarian aid has started coming in and it’s a very welcome first step but we need commercial imports.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
