Yemen's Houthis say recent attacks hit Aramco, other targets inside Saudi

CAIRO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi military spokesman said on Friday that 26 rocket attacks were launched into Saudi Arabia between January 25 and 30 against airports in Jizan, Abha, Najran and Khamis Mushait, and at facilities belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco and “two sensitive targets deep in Saudi Arabia”.

The spokesman for the Iran-aligned group, Yahya Sarea, said the attacks, which were announced on Thursday, were a response to air strikes carried out by a Saudi-led coalition inside Yemen. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Lisa Barrington Editing by Gareth Jones)