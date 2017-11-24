FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Yemen fuel companies say they will no longer be able to supply consumers -UN
Sections
Featured
Black Friday violence in Missouri, Alabama; sales draw early shoppers
Black Friday
Black Friday violence in Missouri, Alabama; sales draw early shoppers
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Venezuela
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
Russia
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 24, 2017 / 3:25 PM / in 22 minutes

REFILE-Yemen fuel companies say they will no longer be able to supply consumers -UN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles with missing headline)

GENEVA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The largest fuel importing companies in Yemen have indicated they will no longer be able to supply the consumer market at the end of this week, the U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA said in a report dated Nov. 23 and published on Thursday.

Supplies of petrol and diesel are expected to run out in the coming week, it said. The Saudi-led military coalition blockading Yemen has said it will let aid in but the United Nations has said its ships are still awaiting clearance. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.