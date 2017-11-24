REFILE-Yemen fuel companies say they will no longer be able to supply consumers -UN

(Refiles with missing headline)

GENEVA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The largest fuel importing companies in Yemen have indicated they will no longer be able to supply the consumer market at the end of this week, the U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA said in a report dated Nov. 23 and published on Thursday.

Supplies of petrol and diesel are expected to run out in the coming week, it said. The Saudi-led military coalition blockading Yemen has said it will let aid in but the United Nations has said its ships are still awaiting clearance. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Peter Graff)