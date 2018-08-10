FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 3:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain concerned by Yemen attack, calls for investigation -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A transparent investigation must be held into an air strike in Yemen which killed dozens of children, a British Foreign Office minister said on Friday.

A Saudi-led coalition said on Friday it would investigate the strike on a bus in northern Yemen, the latest in a series of mass casualty air strikes in Yemen’s war.

“Deeply concerned by reports of yesterday’s attack in Saada, Yemen resulting in tragic deaths of so many children. Transparent investigation required,” Alistair Burt, Minister of State for the Middle East, said on Twitter.

“UK calls on all parties to prevent civilian casualties and to cooperate with UN to reach a lasting political solution in Yemen.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden)

