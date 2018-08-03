FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
August 3, 2018 / 9:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

WHO warns of new Yemen cholera surge, asks for ceasefire to vaccinate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Yemen may be on the brink of a new wave of cholera, with a heightened death rate because of widespread malnutrition, and the United Nations is hoping for a ceasefire in northern Yemen to allow for vaccination, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

“We’re calling on all parties to the conflict ... for three full days of tranquility and to lay down arms to allow us to vaccinate the civilian population for cholera,” WHO emergency response chief Peter Salama said. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.