DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it considers this week’s drone attacks by Houthis on Saudi oil installations a “war crime”, Al Arabiya news channel reported on Thursday.

The coalition carried out several air strikes on Thursday on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, which is held by the Houthis, in retaliation for Tuesday’s drone attacks. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif Editing by Gareth Jones)