DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - A United Arab Emirates official denied on Thursday reports that Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis had targeted the international airport in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

“Operations at the airport are business as usual,” the official told Reuters.

The Houthi-run Yemeni TV station Al Masirah earlier said the group had attacked Abu Dhabi International Airport with a drone. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Alison Williams)