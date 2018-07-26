UAE calls Houthi attack on oil shipments totally irresponsible

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - An attack on Wednesday by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels on two oil tankers in the Red Sea was totally irresponsible, United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said.

“This is a totally irresponsible act,” he told an audience in London on Thursday. “The effect of it actually is much wider than the region.”

He added: “I think this is another example of why the Houthi takeover of the Yemeni government in Sanaa should end.”

Saudi Arabia and arch-foe Iran have been locked in a three-year proxy war in Yemen, which lies on one side of the Bab al-Mandeb strait at the southern mouth of the sea, one of the most important trade routes for oil tankers heading from the Middle East to Europe.