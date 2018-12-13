Energy
UAE minister welcomes ceasefire agreement for Yemen's Hodeidah

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash welcomed an agreement between Yemen’s warring parties to a ceasefire in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Thursday.

“Encouraging news today from Sweden. Important political progress made including the status of Hodeida. The Coalition & Yemeni forces’ military pressure enabled this significant breakthrough,” Gargash said in a tweet.

The United Arab Emirates is a member of the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen to restore the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

