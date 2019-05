UAE says committed to Yemen peace deal but will retaliate to Houthi attacks

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - A Saudi-led military coalition will “retaliate hard” for any attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement on Saudi Arabia but remains committed to a U.N.-sponsored peace deal in the main port city of Hodeidah, a senior United Arab Emirates official said on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told reporters that the UAE, part of the Sunni Muslim coalition battling the Houthi group for four years in Yemen, believes the Hodeidah peace deal “remains our best choice” and supports the U.N. process despite the Iran-aligned movement’s actions. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Gareth Jones)