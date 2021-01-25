Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

France, Britain and Germany condemn weekend attack on Saudi capital

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The ‘E3’ group of European powers - France, the United Kingdom and Germany - said in a joint statement on Monday that they condemned an attack at the weekend on the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen’s Houthi movement said on Jan. 23 that it had thwarted an attack by the Houthis towards the Saudi capital Riyadh, the kingdom’s state-owned broadcaster Al-Hadath TV reported on its Twitter page.

Since 2015 the Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up