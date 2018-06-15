FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 9:37 AM / in 4 hours

France studying possible minesweeping operation at Hodeidah - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - France is studying a minesweeping operation to provide access to the Yemeni port of Hodeidah once an Arab-led coalition has completed its military operations, France’s defence ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said Paris at this stage had no military operations in the Hodeidah region and was not part of the Saudi-led coalition that this week launched an offensive on the city.

A United Arab Emirates official told Reuters on Thursday that France had agreed to provide minesweeping support for the operation and that UAE intelligence indicated that Houthi rebels, who control the city, had mined the port (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Michel rose)

