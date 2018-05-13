FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2018 / 9:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Yemen's Aden refinery seeking 150,000 tonnes of oil products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, May 13 (Reuters) - Yemen’s Aden refinery is seeking 150,000 tonnes of oil products for the local market in two separate tenders, the state news agency SABA said on Sunday.

The refinery is seeking 30,000 tonnes of unleaded petrol and 30,000 tonnes of diesel in its first tender, as fuel supplies ran low because of Yemen’s civil war.

Aden refinery is also seeking 60,000 tonnes of petrol and 30,000 tonnes of heating oil for electricity generation in Aden in its second tender.

The document stated that offers should be presented in U.S. dollars with a deadline of May 21. (Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf Writing By Maha El Dahan Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
