Yemen's Aden refinery seeking 92,000 tonnes of oil products

RIYADH, June 22 (Reuters) - Yemen’s Aden refinery is seeking 92,000 tonnes of oil products in a tender to address a deficit in electricity generation, the state news agency SABA said on Thursday.

The refinery is seeking 62,000 tonnes of diesel and 30,000 metric tonnes of heavy fuel oil mazut for power plants in Aden as fuel supplies run low because of Yemen’s three-year-old civil war.

The refinery stipulated that bids should be presented in U.S. dollars by local companies with a deadline of July 1.

The refinery offered two tenders last month to buy 150,000 tons of oil products to supply the local market and address power shortages in Aden.