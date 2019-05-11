Yemen govt minister dismisses Houthi pullout from Hodeidah as a "show"

ADEN, May 11 (Reuters) - A minister in the Yemeni government backed by Saudi Arabia dismissed on Saturday the Houthi movement’s pullout from the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah as a “show” meant to “disinform the international community”. “What happened today is a flagrant show, a group of (Houthi) militiamen left (the city) and they were replaced by others wearing coast guard police uniforms,” Information Minister Muammar al-Iryani told Reuters.

The Houthis on Saturday started withdrawing forces from Saleef port in Hodeidah under a U.N.-sponsored deal that had been stalled for months, a Reuters witness said, reviving hopes for peace efforts to end the four-year war.

“It’s an attempt to disinform the international community,” said Al-Iryani. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Catherine Evans)