DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.N. special envoy to Yemen on Monday said the urgency of accessing grain stores trapped in a frontline position in the port city of Hodeidah was increasing.

Martin Griffiths said the World Food Programme grain stores at the Red Sea Mills, inaccessible for more than five months, were “at risk of rotting’. The grain is enough to feed 3.7 million people for a month.