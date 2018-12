RIMBO, Sweden, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Yemeni Foreign Minister Khalid al Yamani on Thursday welcomed a U.N.-backed agreement reached at peace talks in Sweden regarding the port city of Hodeidah.

But Yamani, speaking at the end of the talks near Stockholm, said he regretted that the consultations had not resulted in a significant agreement to improve Yemen’s economy which has collapsed after nearly four years of war. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Katie Paul Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)