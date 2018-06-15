FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 1:06 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Arab coalition seizes entrance to Yemen's Houthi-held Hodeidah airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, June 15 (Reuters) - Forces from an alliance of Arab states wrested control of the entrance to the airport in Yemen’s Houthi-held main port city of Hodeidah on Friday, three sources told Reuters.

“We saw the resistance forces in the square at the northwestern entrance to the airport,” said a Hodeidah resident, referring to Yemeni allies of the Saudi-led Arab alliance. Two local anti-Houthi Yemeni military officials confirmed the seizure. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari Writing by Katie Paul Editing by Peter Graff)

