Saudi ambassador to Yemen says U.N. agreement requires Houthi withdrawal from Hodeidah

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen said on Thursday that U.N.-backed agreements between Yemen’s warring parties required the withdrawal of Houthi forces from the strategic port city of Hodeidah.

Mohammed al-Jabir said the agreements, which have not been released to the public in full after talks in Sweden, required the Houthis’ “withdrawing from the city and port of Hodeidah, as well as Taiz, and the release of thousands of detainees and prisoners.”