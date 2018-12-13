Energy
December 13, 2018 / 1:18 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

U.N. chief says Yemen's fighting forces to withdraw from Hodeidah

Aziz El Yaakoubi

1 Min Read

RIMBO, Sweden, Dec 13 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that all fighting forces will be withdrawn from Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah and that control will pass to local forces, with the U.N. playing a leading role at the port.

There has not been agreement on a ceasefire in the rest of Yemen beyond Hodeidah, he told reporters after peace talks in Sweden. An agreement on Sanaa airport was expected within a week, he said. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

