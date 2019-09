DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthis accused the Saudi-led coalition of a “dangerous escalation” in Hodeidah, Yemen’s main port, according to a tweet on Friday by a spokesman of the Iran-aligned group.

The spokesman said this threatened a U.N.-brokered ceasefire accord in the Red Sea port. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)