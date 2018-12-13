Yemen's Houthis agree in principle to U.N. role at Sanaa airport

RIMBO, Sweden, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthis have agreed in principle on a United Nation’s role in Sanaa airport, a spokesman for the armed movement said in Sweden on Thursday.

The Houthis are happy with what was achieved in the consultations, said the spokesman, speaking after U.N. sponsored peace talks with Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

A U.N. role would include carrying out safety and inspection checks at the airport. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, writing by Alexander Cornwell Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)