SANAA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A plane carrying the Houthi delegation to U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Sweden left the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Tuesday.

The U.N. special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, accompanied the delegation on the plane, which was provided by the government of Kuwait. (Reporting by Reuters TV in Sanaa, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Andrew Heavens)