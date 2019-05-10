UN says Houthis to redeploy from Yemen ports

GENEVA, May 10 (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi group has agreed to unilaterally redeploy forces out of three key ports between May 11 and May 14 to pave the way for United Nations management of the ports under a U.N.-brokered peace deal, a U.N. committee said on Friday.

In a statement, the Redeployment Coordination Committee said it was important that the move be followed by “the committed, transparent and sustained actions of the parties to fully deliver on their obligations”. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Gareth Jones)