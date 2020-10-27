Yemen's Houthis want to strengthen Iran ties, minister tells Tehran's new ambassador

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthis want to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran in various fields, the foreign minister for the Houthi administration that runs north Yemen told Iran’s new ambassador to the country on Tuesday, Houthi-run Saba Net news reported.

Iranian ambassador Hassan Eyrlo said Iran would make every effort to achieve peace in Yemen, in a meeting with Foreign Minister Hesham Sharaf Abdallah during which Eyrlo presented his diplomatic credentials.