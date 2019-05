DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman said in a tweet on Thursday that the Houthi attacks against Aramco’s facilities showed that the group was an Iranian tool which Tehran used to implement its agenda in the region.

“The terrorist acts, ordered by the regime in Tehran and carried out by the Houthis, are tightening the noose around the ongoing political efforts,” he said, without elaborating.