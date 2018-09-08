FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2018 / 9:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Yemen accuses Houthis of trying to "sabotage" peace talks, blame UN envoy

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Yemen’s foreign minister accused the Houthi movement on Saturday of “trying to sabotage the negotiations” that ended without their attendance in Geneva and said that the U.N. envoy had not been firm enough with them.

Yemen’s Houthi movement failed to attend peace talks, but the U.N. Special Envoy Martin Griffiths said earlier that it did not represent a “fundamental blockage in the process” and that he would meet soon with their representatives in Sanaa and in Muscat, Oman.

“We want the U.N. to be firmer in bringing the other party to the negotiations”, Yemeni Foreign Minister Khaled al-Yamani told a press conference before leaving the Swiss city after three days of talks with Griffiths on confidence-building measures including prisoner releases. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans)

