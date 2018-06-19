FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 3:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Houthis say launch missile at Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia's Asir -Houthi media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - The Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen said it had launched a missile targeting a facility of oil firm Aramco in Asir in southern Saudi Arabia, Houthi-run media al-Masirah TV and SABA reported on Tuesday.

There was no immediate comment from Aramco or Saudi officials about the claim.

The Houthis have launched several missiles at Saudi cities in recent months, most of which have been intercepted by Saudi air defence forces. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; editing by John Stonestreet)

