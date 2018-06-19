FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 4:17 PM / in 2 hours

Saudi Aramco says its facilities are safe and operating normally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s facilities are safe and operating normally, an official at the oil firm said on Tuesday, following a claim by Yemen’s Houthi movement that it had launched a missile on an Aramco facility in Asir in the south of the kingdom.

“Our facilities are safe and are operating normally,” the official told Reuters.

There was no immediate comment from the Saudi government about the missile report carried by Houthi-run media.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous. Editing by Jane Merriman

