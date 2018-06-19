UPDATE 1-Houthis say launch missile at Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - The Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen said it launched a missile targeting a facility of oil firm Aramco in Asir in southwestern Saudi Arabia, Houthi-run media al-Masirah TV and SABA reported on Tuesday.

Following the report, an Aramco official told Reuters that the company’s facilities were “safe and are operating normally.”

SABA quoted a Houthi military source as saying the group had fired a Badr-1 missile “at Aramco” in Asir’s capital Abha.

There was no immediate comment from the Saudi government.

Saudi state TV had earlier said that Saudi air defences had intercepted a Houthi missile launched on the city of Khamis Mushait, which is also in Asir.

The Houthis have stepped up missile launches at Saudi cities in recent months, most of which have been intercepted by Saudi air defence forces.

A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen since it intervened there in 2015 to restore the internationally recognized Yemeni government in exile. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by John Stonestreet and Edmund Blair)