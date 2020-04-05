Energy
April 5, 2020 / 6:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Yemen's Saudi-aligned govt says Houthis attacked oil pipeline pumping station in Ma'rib - Saudi Press Agency

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - The oil ministry of the internationally-recognized, Saudi-aligned government in Yemen said on Sunday the Iran-aligned Houthi group had attacked an oil pipeline pumping station in the province of Ma’rib, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

The pipeline is operated by the Safer oil company, owned by Yemen’s Saudi-aligned government, the agency added, without giving details on the attack. A spokesman for the Houthi group was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Mark Potter)

