NEW DELHI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Yemen hopes to scale up its oil production to 110,000 barrels per day (BPD) in 2019, with exports touching about 75,000 BPD, it oil minister told Reuters on Sunday.

The war-torn Arabian Peninsula country produced an average 50,000 BPD oil in 2018 compared with an average of around 127,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2014. Last year it exported some quantities of oil. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)