DUBAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A Yemeni provincial official threatened on Thursday to halt oil shipments from the southern Hadramout region if the internationally-recognised government doesn’t comply with demands of protesters against the deteriorating economic situation.

Hadramout Governor Salmeen al-Bahseeni made the threat in a speech broadcast by the regional radio station based in the provincial capital Mukalla. (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf Writing by Maher Chmaytelli)