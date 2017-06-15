FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
One wounded in missile attack on UAE ship off Yemen coast -SPA
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 15, 2017 / 1:42 AM / 2 months ago

One wounded in missile attack on UAE ship off Yemen coast -SPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Houthi militants attacked a United Arab Emirates ship off the coast of Yemen, wounding one crew member, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

"A UAE ship was attacked by a missile fired by the Houthi militias, causing no damage to the ship. ... One crew member was injured," SPA said, citing a statement by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

The ship was attacked upon its departure from the Yemeni port of Al-Mokha, SPA said. The Red Sea port of Al-Mokha is close to the Bab al-Mandab shipping lane through which much of the world's oil passes. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.