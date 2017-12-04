FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiercest clashes yet in Sanaa, Yemen casualties growing - ICRC
December 4, 2017

Fiercest clashes yet in Sanaa, Yemen casualties growing - ICRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Fighting in Yemen’s capital has intensified, with the known toll from three hospitals reaching at least 125 killed and 238 wounded in the past six days, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Monday.

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck at Houthi militia positions in Yemen’s capital Sanaa for a second day on Monday in support of ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, a former Houthi ally who has now renounced his alliance with the Iranian-backed group.

“We are supporting the main hospitals in Sanaa who urgently need war-wounded kits,” ICRC spokeswoman Iolanda Jaquemet said. “We are also looking at donating dead body bags to hospitals which are actually asking for them, and we hope to donate fuel to the main hospitals because they depend on generators.”

The ICRC “relocated” 13 international staff to Djibouti from Sanaa on Monday, she said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

