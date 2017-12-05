FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toll in Sanaa fighting rises to 234 killed, 400 wounded - ICRC
December 5, 2017 / 12:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Toll in Sanaa fighting rises to 234 killed, 400 wounded - ICRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The toll in fighting in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in nearly a week has risen to 234 killed and 400 wounded, including 383 severely injured, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday.

Robert Mardini, ICRC regional director for the Middle East, also said in a tweet: “Our @ICRC_ye teams are now doing all they can to supply hospitals with medicines, surgical materials and fuel.”

The ICRC said on Monday that there were at least 125 killed and 238 wounded in the clashes. Sanaa was quiet on Tuesday after five days of fighting that culminated in the death of ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh, and U.N. and Red Cross flights have landed at the airport, the United Nations said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)

