Energy
August 25, 2020 / 8:57 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Yemen southern separatists pull out of Riyadh agreement talks - statement

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Yemen’s southern separatists have suspended their participation in consultations on a power-sharing deal for the south, known as the “Riyadh agreement”, a Southern Transitional Council (STC) statement said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia has been trying to implement the deal, first proposed in November, to end a conflict between southern separatists and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in the south. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Alaa Swilam Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below