Yemen southern separatists pull out of Riyadh agreement talks - statement

CAIRO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Yemen’s southern separatists have suspended their participation in consultations on a power-sharing deal for the south, known as the “Riyadh agreement”, a Southern Transitional Council (STC) statement said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia has been trying to implement the deal, first proposed in November, to end a conflict between southern separatists and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in the south.