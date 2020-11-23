Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says Houthi attack on Jeddah petroleum products station targets global energy security - SPA

CAIRO (Reuters) - The spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday that Iran-aligned Houthis have been implicated in an attack at a fuel tank at a petroleum products distribution station in the Saudi city of Jeddah, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki added that this “cowardly terrorist attack, does not target the national capabilities of the kingdom, but rather targets the mainstay‮ ‬of the global economy and its supplies as well as global energy security,” SPA said.

Al-Malki also added that the coalition is taking the necessary operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects, and those who planned and executed these attacks will be held accountable, SPA said.