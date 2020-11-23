Saudi official source says fire at petroleum products station in north Jeddah extinguished - SPA

CAIRO (Reuters) - A Saudi official source at the ministry of energy said on Monday that a fire broke out in a fuel tank at a petroleum products distribution station in north Jeddah “as a result of a terrorist attack with a projectile”, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.

The source added that firefighting teams managed to extinguish the fire, with no injuries or casualties taking place.

He added that Saudi Aramco’s supply of fuel to its customers was not affected, SPA said