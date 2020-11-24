Saudi Aramco says customers unaffected by Houthi attack on Jeddah facility

JEDDAH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - An official from the Saudi Aramco oil company on Tuesday said customers were unaffected by an attack that came from Yemen’s Houthi group at a petroleum products distribution plant in the north of Jeddah city.

One of the facilities’ 13 tanks is currently out of action.

The official described the site as a “critical facility” which distributes more than 120,000 barrels of products per day.

A fire caused in the incident was extinguished in around 40 minutes with no casualties, he said.