RIYADH, April 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco said on Thursday its plants and facilities in the southwestern province of Jizan were operating “normally and safely” after Yemen’s armed Houthi movement said it had targeted storage tanks there with a missile.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia’s air defence had intercepted the missile with no reported damage or casualties. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin Editing by James Dalgleish)