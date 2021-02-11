Britain condemns Houthi attack on Saudi airport -Raab

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain condemned an attack by Yemen’s Houthi movement on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, in a Tweet posted by foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday.

“We condemn the Houthis’ latest attack against Saudi Arabia that hit a civilian plane at Abha Airport. The Houthis must end these outrageous attacks,” Raab said.

“The UK is steadfast in its unwavering support for the security of Saudi territory.”