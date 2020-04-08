Saudi-led coalition announces a ceasefire of two weeks in Yemen -SPA

DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen announced on Wednesday a nationwide ceasefire for two weeks starting on Thursday at noon, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The decision came in response to a call from United Nations Special Envoy Martin Griffiths for an immediate ceasefire, SPA said, citing a statement from Saudi-led coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki.

The two weeks could be extended, it added.