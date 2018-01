RIYADH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered a deposit of $2 billion into Yemen’s central bank on Wednesday to shore up the weak Yemeni currency, the Saudi government’s media office said.

The move comes a day after the Yemeni prime minister issued a public plea for funds to prop up the rial and help stave off hunger in the war-torn country. (Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Andrew Torchia)