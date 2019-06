CAIRO, June 15 (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi movement launched multiple drone attacks on Jizan and Abha airports in Saudi Arabia, the group’s Al-Masirah TV said on Saturday, adding the installations were out of service.

Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV said Saudi forces had intercepted a ballistic missile targeting the southwestern city of Abha. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)