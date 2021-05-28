Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Saudi-led coalition destroys explosives-laden drone -state TV

By Reuters Staff

CAIRO (Reuters) -The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen on Friday said it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned group towards the city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a tweet early on Saturday that an operation targeted Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with two explosives-laden drones, and the hit was accurate.

Reporting By Ahmed Tolba;Editing by Grant McCool

