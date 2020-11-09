Saudi-led coalition destroys drone launched by Yemen's Houthis - Saudi TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group in the direction of Saudi Arabia, Saudi state TV said on Monday.

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country’s north.

Fighting escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.