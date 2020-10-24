Saudi-led coalition destroys drone launched by Yemen's Houthis towards kingdom - SPA

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi movement said it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards Saudi Arabia’s southern region by the Houthis on Saturday, the state news agency SPA said.
There was no immediate comment from the Houthi movement.
(The story refiles to correct reference to day of drone incident in lede paragraph.)
Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Mark Heinrich
